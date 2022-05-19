Three injured after Murray State softball team bus accident

The Murray State softball team bus was involved in an accident Wednesday night while traveling to the NCAA Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, according to Murray State Athletics.

Three individuals were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for further testing, according to a tweet from Murray State Athletics.

From Murray State Athletics

The remaining players and staff are safe and were not injured.