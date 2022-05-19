Watch
Three injured after Murray State softball team bus accident

Posted at 7:11 AM, May 19, 2022
The Murray State softball team bus was involved in an accident Wednesday night while traveling to the NCAA Tournament in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, according to Murray State Athletics.

Three individuals were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries for further testing, according to a tweet from Murray State Athletics.

The remaining players and staff are safe and were not injured.

