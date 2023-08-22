Three inmates injured after being attacked by dog at Kentucky animal shelter

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three female inmates are injured after a dog attacked them at the Casey County Animal Shelter.

Liberty Police were called to a dog bite situation at the shelter at 7:43 a.m. Tuesday, according to Police Chief Steven Garrett.

Chief Garrett and another officer arrived on scene and saw the inmates covered in blood and a pit bull still attempting to attack other individuals on scene.

We're told three female inmates had several bites to their legs and arms and were transported to a local hospital. A fourth inmate was unharmed.

After attempts to back the animal down, Chief Garrett said officers had to put the dog down for everyone's safety.

The female inmates assist the shelter with walking and feeding the animals and general care for the animals.

Chief Garrett says they were told that this particular dog had not been aggressive before this morning.