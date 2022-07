LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people died following a head-on vehicle crash at the Exit 38 overpass on I-75 southbound.

London Police say the accident was caused by a wrong-way driver heading north in the southbound lane around 11 p.m. Monday.

A truck slammed head-on into a vehicle heading south, killing all three occupants.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital.

I-75 has since reopened.

