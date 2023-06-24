Three people displaced, one hospitalized, from Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX 18) — One person was taken to the hospital as fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning.

According to Lexington Fire, the fire happened on Ryan Circle a few blocks off Richmond Road around 7:40 a.m.

Major Derek Roberts tells LEX 18 two people were trapped inside the home at the time of the fire.

One of the people trapped was helped out from the second story deck while the second was taken out through a second floor window.

The latter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three people are without a home right now as a result of the fire, according to Major Roberts, and are being helped by the Red Cross.

The fire is now under control.

The cause is still under investigation.