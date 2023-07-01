Three people hurt in single car crash Friday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are looking for the driver of a car that crashed into a tree late Friday night that sent three people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 11 p.m near the entrance to Masterson Station Park on Leestown Road.

Officers report that three passengers were found in the car when they got there, one of which had to be rescued from the car.

All three passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car ran from the scene after the crash, according to police, and a search for them is underway.

LPD does intend to file charges when the driver is found.