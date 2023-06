LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people are in the hospital—two of them with life threatening injuries—after an early morning crash at Man o' War Blvd and Belleau Wood Drive.

The crash happened right before 2 a.m. Friday morning.

Police tell us a vehicle was traveling on the outer loop and crossed over the median to the inner loop. The vehicle went off the road, hit a tree, and finally stopped in a culvert.

