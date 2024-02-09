Three people injured in crash on Harrodsburg Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash that happened on Harrodsburg Road around 9:47 a.m. Friday.

According to police, one vehicle was making a turn from outbound Harrodsburg Road onto Fort Harrods Drive with a flashing yellow light. The vehicle turned in front of another vehicle with a green light, and that's when they collided.

Police say two people in the first vehicle were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, and one passenger in the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One lane was shut down while crews worked to clean up, but police reported that traffic wasn't impacted.