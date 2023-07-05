Three people hurt in overnight Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Police are investigating after three people are shot overnight on Stonehaven Drive.

According to Police, it happened around midnight on Stonehaven just off of East New Circle Road a few blocks from Northern Elementary school.

When officers got on scene, they were told three people, two adult men and one juvenile, were dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

All of them have non-life threatening injuries, police say, and they are connected to the Stonehaven shooting.

Multiple cars and homes were also struck by gunfire last night.

Police don't currently have any suspect information at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.