Three people taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on Paris Pike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash that happened on Paris Pike at Iron Works Pike around 8:37 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, an SUV traveling from Iron Works Pike hit a van that was heading inbound on Paris Pike, causing the van to roll over. Two people inside the van were trapped and had to be cut out by the fire department.

The two people in the van and the driver of the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are no charges expected, and traffic traveling inbound on Paris Pike was rerouted during the crash, but the scene has since cleared.