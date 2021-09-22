Three students shot at JCPS bus stop shooting, two injured and one killed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lexington Metro Police Department responded to a bus stop shooting that sent three kids to the hospital.

One student was pronounced dead and two others were injured after someone fired into a group waiting at a bus stop in west Louisville.

treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Kosair and a juvenile female was treated for minor injuries on scene. We are working with JCPS as this unfolds. Anyone with any information please call 574-LMPD, you can remain anonymous. #LMPD — LMPD (@LMPD) September 22, 2021

"This is devastating for us to hear of the loss of one of our students in a circumstance like this," said JCPS spokesperson Renee Murphy. "We are thinking of the families and we will support the families the best that we can throughout this process."

According to JCPS officials, the bus arrived shortly after and was headed to Eastern High School.

"This is about as bad as it gets. For it to be children waiting at a bus stop...to go to school, it's about as low as this city can get," said Anthony Piagentini of Metro Council District 19.

Piagentini was on his way to city hall to work for the mayor, saw that it was close by, and came over to see what was going on.

"It's the most tragic cornerstone of precisely what's been going on this year and at this year, it's entirely all hands to the pummel. I don't care who you are or what you do for the city, or you're just a concerned citizen, it needs to be everybody working to stop this. We just need to do everything we can to stop it and stop it now."

LMPD has been in communication with families. JCPS is working with families and LMPD.

Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.