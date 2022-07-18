Watch Now
Three suspects in custody after Laurel County 'hostage situation' leads to drug bust

Posted at 10:41 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 11:26:02-04

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three suspects are in custody at the Laurel County Sheriff's Office after a hostage situation at 49er Truck Stop off Exit 49.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, police say a suspect with a handgun held two people hostage in a car outside the truck stop at the gas pumps. Those individuals are also suspected to be involved with the drug bust. Authorities say they are expected to recover around one pound of meth.

At the time, 12-15 people were in the store's back room for their safety.

After a pursuit, the sheriff's office detained the three suspects. There were no injuries but two police cruisers were damaged.

The sheriff's office also revealed they had been following the three suspects since Sunday night. No charges have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.

