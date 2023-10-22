Three taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after party early morning Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after officers responded to reports of a loud party on Sunday morning, according to the Lexington Police Department (LPD).

According to a release, police were called to a party on Windermere Road. A shooting occurred after officers arrived.

All three people who were taken to the hospital are expected to recover, and there is no suspect at this time.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LPD.