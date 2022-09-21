Three-vehicle crash on Man o' War at Palumbo sends woman, child to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman and her child are in the hospital following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the inner loop of Man o' War at Palumbo Drive.

The driver of a second vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Palumbo Drive and Man o' War Boulevard, pushing the vehicle of the woman and child into the a LexTran bus.

The two had to be cut out of their vehicle before being taken to the hospital. Fire officials credit the child’s properly secured car seat.

The bus has minor damage.

The crash closed the inner loop of the intersection for over an hour, slowing eastbound and westbound traffic on Man o' War.

Lexington emergency crews cleared and reopened the intersection by 7:40 a.m. Wednesday.