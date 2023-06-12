'Threw it in the garbage': KKK recruitment flyers unsettle neighbors in Mount Sterling

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in Mount Sterling, Kentucky woke up Sunday morning to KKK recruitment flyers dropped on their front lawns and driveways.

LEX 18 spotted eight flyers along Holly Hills Drive Sunday afternoon. “The KKK wants you,” many of them read.

Neighbors told LEX 18 there were even more flyers there at the start of the day before people started removing them. Viewers said similar flyers were spread along a nearby street, as well as on at least two streets in Paris, Kentucky.

“It scared us,” said Roger Conatser, who lives in Mount Sterling. He immediately threw away the flyer, along with one in front of his neighbor, after spotting it Sunday morning. “I didn't want to look at it.”

The flyers offer contact information for what is presumably a Ku Klux Klan chapter, as well as sharing strong political statements. Other flyers tell people about what it calls the KKK’s neighborhood watch.

“You can sleep sound tonight, the Klan is awake,” it read.

Lexington NAACP President Whit Whitaker said groups that are inherently racist prey on the fears and concerns of people, making the issue even worse. He learned about the flyers early on Sunday.

“I'm really tired of this,” Whitaker said. “I think members of the KKK are cowards.”

Whitaker said he was worried about a specific line on one of the flyers which suggests people report “crime and drug dealers,” to the KKK. He fears the implication is that the Klan will take what should be a police matter into their own hands.

Mount Sterling police are not investigating the flyers, Sgt. Mike Price told LEX 18 Sunday afternoon, calling it unfounded. He said they did receive a report about the flyers but it appeared they had all been removed by someone and that there was no evidence.

LEX18 found flyers in one of the two subdivisions that viewers told us the flyers were found in.

Whitaker took issue with how only one person called police about the flyers.

“That is a problem because this movement will continue to grow and fester like a cancer,” Whitaker said. “There's not enough people in those neighborhoods standing up.”

He said it’s important to take the issue seriously.