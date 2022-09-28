Tilty Bob's, Lexington arcade bar and restaurant, permanently closes after six months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington arcade bar and restaurant is shutting its doors after less than six months of service.

In a Facebook post, the owners announced that this past week was the last for the venue after opening its doors on March 30 of this year.

"We've met a lot of great people during our short tenure and want to thank everyone who spent some time with us the past six months," Tilty Bob's said in a Facebook post. "And as the wise, Bill S. Preston, Esq. once said, be excellent to each other!"

Located on South Broadway and Cedar Street, Tilty Bob's had 70 different vintage pinball machines and arcade games for people to enjoy. The restaurant also served craft beers, burgers, bourbon, and other food and drink options.