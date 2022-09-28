Watch Now
News

Actions

Tilty Bob's, Lexington arcade bar and restaurant, permanently closes after six months

277299991_161073096341821_1033642765717882501_n.jpg
Tilty Bob's
277299991_161073096341821_1033642765717882501_n.jpg
Posted at 11:29 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 11:32:31-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington arcade bar and restaurant is shutting its doors after less than six months of service.

In a Facebook post, the owners announced that this past week was the last for the venue after opening its doors on March 30 of this year.

"We've met a lot of great people during our short tenure and want to thank everyone who spent some time with us the past six months," Tilty Bob's said in a Facebook post. "And as the wise, Bill S. Preston, Esq. once said, be excellent to each other!"

Located on South Broadway and Cedar Street, Tilty Bob's had 70 different vintage pinball machines and arcade games for people to enjoy. The restaurant also served craft beers, burgers, bourbon, and other food and drink options.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight Weeknights at 7:30 p.m

Big Blue Nation - Weeknights at 7:30!