TIMELINE: When to expect storms to move through Kentucky

Posted at 5:05 PM, Dec 10, 2021
A powerful storm system is set to impact the state including severe thunderstorms, strong winds, and possibly tornadoes.

Right now, there is a slight risk for severe storms over central Kentucky, which includes the western half of our viewing area. There is a marginal risk for most of the eastern half of our area.

The timing of the worst weather looks to be between 5:00 a.m. and noon Saturday. By around 6:00-7:00 a.m. Saturday, Lexington and northeastern Kentucky could experience high winds and heavy rain. There is also a potential for an isolated tornado.

High rainfall could bring flooding to some areas. Widespread power outages and roads blocked by debris are also possible.

"Kentuckians should follow their local forecasts as this storm front moves through our state," said Gov. Beshear. "Folks need to have plans for safely sheltering in place in the event of a tornado, and they need to be prepared in case there are disruptions to local utilities."

Kentuckians should find ways to receive weather warnings during the night. If you live in a vulnerable location, consider looking for somewhere else to stay. Also, stay away from downed power lines.

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) says they will activate at 8:00 p.m. EST. Staff will monitor the storm system as it moves across the state and respond to any requests for assistance.

"The National Weather Service and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are forecasting a very strong weather system entering the western part of the state today at 8 p.m. CST and moving east throughout the late night into the mid-morning hours on Saturday," said Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management. "This is a dangerous system with conditions that are favorable for severe thunderstorms, longer-lived tornadoes, supercells and squall lines."

Dossett continued, "Prior to the storm event is an excellent time to engage in a family review of your safety plan and emergency supplies, in preparation for any possible impact to your community. Make every effort to monitor news and weather reports for storm updates in your area."

This storm is arriving during Kentucky's Winter Weather Awareness Week, which underscores the importance of reviewing emergency plans, building or resupplying emergency kits, and educating others on the hazards of winter weather: "Be Aware – Be Prepared – Have a Plan!"

