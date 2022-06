LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country Music Star Toby Keith announced on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

In the statement, Keith said that he received the diagnosis last fall and has spent the last six months "receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery."

As of now, Keith's next tour date is on June 17th in Illinois. "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait," Keith added.