'Today is our anniversary': Nicholasville couple celebrate winnings at Kentucky Lottery headquarters

Posted at 10:48 AM, Apr 28, 2023
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Nicholasville couple celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters after winning $109.707.07.

Diane Laue bought her usual Powerball and Mega Millions tickets for the week when she decided to wager $5 three times on the Celtic Coins Jackpot instant play game. On her third play, she won the jackpot of $109.707.07.

She told lottery officials she was shocked and called customer service to reassure herself that she had won.

Diane and her husband, Charlie, drove to headquarters where they received a check for $78,440.55 after taxes.

The couple said they plan to use the money to take trips to Hawaii and Paris and for their anniversary to Myrtle Beach.

