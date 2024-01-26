Top rodeo athletes saddle up in Lexington for regional competition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of riders and wranglers have rolled into Lexington over the last few days.

They all have their eyes set on a spot in the finals of The American Rodeo East Regional competition.

This is one of three regional tournaments to find the best athletes to send to the finals in Arlington, Texas, in early March, the crown jewel of Rodeo.

Beyond the commonly known bull riding events, barrel racing, bronc riding, and breakaway roping headline the Saturday night competitions.

Sisters Shaeley and Shanley Jenkins have ridden horses most of their lives and are used to being on the road to compete.

They both are excited to come to Lexington to keep pushing toward reaching the American Rodeo championships.

"Getting to be with our family. We get up and down the road with our family, but also you come in here and be in the arena and be competitive, but by the end of the day, it's the love you have for your horses and the sport and getting to do it,” Shaeley Jenkins said. "The opportunity to be out here is such a big deal, and you work hard for it all year. You enjoy it while you're out here,” Shanley Jenkins said.

Athletes have gone through multiple weekly qualifying rounds to narrow the field ahead of this weekend’s main event.

Everything kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 27, at Alltech Arena in Kentucky Horse Park.

