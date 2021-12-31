Tornado relief a priority for Kentucky legislators in 2022

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky General assembly kicks off the 2022 legislative session on January 4th.

Normally, on an even-numbered year, lawmakers focus on one big thing from day one - the state budget. And this upcoming year will be no different.

"Much of the session will be dominated by the budget," House Speaker David Osborne told LEX 18 News.

But Osborne says their first few days of the session will also focus on disaster assistance to help the areas devastated by tornadoes.

"We've had considerable conversation with the governor and the governor's office about things that will be needed to deal with the disaster in Western Kentucky," said Osborne. "We certainly want to be as timely as we can in giving every aid - in giving every consideration - to what the people of Western Kentucky need."

Osborne says the first few days will also focus on passing new district maps. The maps impact voters for the next ten years.