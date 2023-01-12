Tornado warnings, storm damage, power outages reported across central Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Parts of central Kentucky reported damage from severe storms after many counties were put under a tornado warning Thursday morning.

The YMCA in downtown Harrodsburg had some damage to its roof.

Power is out in parts of Mercer Co. The YMCA has a section of roof damage (kids evacuated safely), and trees have fallen to the ground and onto some structures and cars. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/Hokv0gKgca — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) January 12, 2023

Harrodsburg Police Department posted on Facebook, saying their phone lines are back up and KU has been notified of the loss of power. Most intersections have no powered stoplights so officers are directing traffic.

Looks like more than 2,600 customers are without power in Harrodsburg area, according to outage maps. @LEX18News — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) January 12, 2023

Madison County reported some storm damage.

Richmond Police shared weather pictures on Pin Oak Dr @EmilyGoodmanWx @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/y3Ln5rXGXv — Leigh Searcy (@LSearcLex) January 12, 2023

Many counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 4 p.m. Thursday.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Bath, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Laurel, Lee, McCreary, Magoffin, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Owsley, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe County in KY until 4:00pmEST. — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) January 12, 2023

LEX 18 Team Coverage of the tornado warnings.