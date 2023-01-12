Watch Now
News

Actions

Tornado warnings, storm damage, power outages reported across central Kentucky

storm damage.jpg
LEX 18
storm damage.jpg
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 11:37:08-05

(LEX 18) — Parts of central Kentucky reported damage from severe storms after many counties were put under a tornado warning Thursday morning.

The YMCA in downtown Harrodsburg had some damage to its roof.

Harrodsburg Police Department posted on Facebook, saying their phone lines are back up and KU has been notified of the loss of power. Most intersections have no powered stoplights so officers are directing traffic.

Madison County reported some storm damage.

Many counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 4 p.m. Thursday.

LEX 18 Team Coverage of the tornado warnings.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community