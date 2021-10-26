Watch
Toughest Monster Truck Tour coming to Rupp Arena first time ever April 2022

Posted at 9:07 AM, Oct 26, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just announced! The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is coming to Rupp Arena for the first time ever Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, October 29.

Visit rupparena.com for more information.

