Tourists see Lexington as a safe city

LEIXNGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While some locals said concerns about crime are keeping them from visiting downtown, the same perception hasn’t reached people visiting the city, multiple tourists said.

LEX 18 reported on Sunday that the general perception some locals had about shootings and homicides downtown didn’t match publicly-available crime statistics. While Lexington had a record-breaking 44 homicides in 2022, just one of those homicides took place downtown. The first downtown homicide in 2023 took place over the past weekend.

Lexington regularly draws tourists, especially due to horses and bourbon.

“I looked into everything, it seemed pretty safe,” said Jordan Latham, who is visiting Lexington from Toledo, Ohio.

David Kim, who visits Lexington occasionally, said he has never heard anything negative about safety in Lexington.

“I’ve not heard anything bad about Lexington, only good things actually,” Kim said.

He said he has always felt safe walking around the city, including late at night.

Lathan noted how there’s less crime in Lexington compared to his home city of Toledo.

“It can be rough at times,” Lathan said.

According to local media. Toledo saw 63 homicides in 2022. Compared to Lexington, 50,000 less people live in Toledo.

Lexington has had 9 homicides this year. Last year by this time there were 21 homicides.

Peter Kiely, the owner of McCarthy’s in Lexington, said he has never felt unsafe walking downtown. He said the perception of crime downtown is improved. We asked if he felt crime is stopping people from going to his business.

“I hope not,” Kiely said. “I want people to be safe here.”