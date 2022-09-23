Town Branch Park final design unveiled to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The final design of the highly-anticipated Town Branch Park was unveiled Thursday. The 10-acre park will be located next to Rupp Arena at the Central Bank Center.

The plan is for it to be built in a parking lot near Manchester Street, which will become a destination in downtown Lexington, according to Mayor Linda Gorton.

“Town Branch Park is going to lift up our entire downtown and take it to the next level,” Gorton said.

The park plans include a permanent stage, a 5,000-person amphitheater, kid’s play areas, a dog park, art installations, and a spot to buy food and drinks.

The Town Branch Creek will re-emerge through the space.

To generate what the park would look like, the city heard the ideas from 16,000 people.

More than $34 million has already been raised to build the park, coming primarily from private donors and grants.

Just a little more money is needed to be able to put shovels in the ground. If they stay on schedule, the park will open by 2025.