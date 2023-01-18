Town hall held to address opioid crisis in Black community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Local leaders held a town hall tonight in Lexington to address the opioid crisis in the Black community.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Councilwoman Denise Gray partnered with the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission and Consolidated Baptist Church to hold the town hall. The event was free and open to the public.

“There is a misconception amongst many that opioid addiction, overdoses, and deaths are not affecting the Black community. As of last year, the number one group dying of opioid overdoses are Black males. The Commission has been tasked with ensuring funds from the opioid settlement, help those directly affected. This is an opportunity to directly address specific needs within the community and to learn how to apply for grants to deal with this crisis,” says councilwoman Gray. “As councilwoman, it is my goal to do work that improves the lives of all Lexingtonians, but also communities who are underrepresented.”

Councilwoman Gray wrote on Facebook, "this event (and others to come) is all part of my plan to bring community back to our district and city and to find ways to mend what has not been directly tackled."

