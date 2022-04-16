Watch
Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League returned to the diamond since the pandemic

Posted at 6:13 PM, Apr 16, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After being suspended during the pandemic, the Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League hit the field once again.

The adaptive baseball league helps players take part in America's Favorite Passtime.

"It was a tough two years. And we had a couple false starts where we thought it was going and then we ultimately had to shut it down due to surges or variants coming around so that was really... it's been hard to have to sit that long and try to keep our families engage. So to be back out here is just amazing," said Kevin Haury, the Senior Program Director for the league.

They serve over 150 players from around Central Kentucky. The Miracle League says they have cookouts every weekend.

