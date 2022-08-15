Watch Now
News

Actions

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky evacuated after 'accidental contamination of chemicals'

chemical.jpg
Viewer submission
chemical.jpg
Posted at 11:07 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 11:16:53-04

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some buildings of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky were evacuated Monday morning after an "accidental contamination of chemicals."

A person was transported to the hospital after a “face full” of whatever byproduct of the chemicals, according to Michael Hennigan, Scott County/Georgetown Emergency Management.

There is no information on what chemicals were involved.

Hennigan tells LEX 18 he thinks it was a precautionary measure to have that person go to the hospital.

There is no danger to the public and the chemical contamination is contained within the Toyota property right now.

Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You can help! Click to Donate

You can help! Click to Donate