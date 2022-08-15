Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky evacuated after 'accidental contamination of chemicals'

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some buildings of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky were evacuated Monday morning after an "accidental contamination of chemicals."

A person was transported to the hospital after a “face full” of whatever byproduct of the chemicals, according to Michael Hennigan, Scott County/Georgetown Emergency Management.

There is no information on what chemicals were involved.

Hennigan tells LEX 18 he thinks it was a precautionary measure to have that person go to the hospital.

There is no danger to the public and the chemical contamination is contained within the Toyota property right now.

