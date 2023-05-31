Watch Now
Toyota to assemble their first battery electric vehicle in Kentucky

Jeff Chiu/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - The sign at San Francisco Toyota car dealership is shown in San Francisco, in this Jan. 26, 2010 file photo. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 12:31 PM, May 31, 2023
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Toyota's first battery electric vehicle is set to be assembled in 2025 at the Georgetown plant in Kentucky.

According to Toyota, they have plans to assemble a three-row SUV BEV at TMMK as the operation, their largest manufacturing facility in the world.

TMMK will source the batteries from Toyota's North Carolina battery manufacturing plant.

The project follows an announcement in October 2021 to invest $461 million to upgrade the Georgetown facility and prepare the site for future electric vehicles.

