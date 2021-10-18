Watch
Toyota to build $1.29B US battery plant employing 1,750

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, The company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota dealership in Lakewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 7:42 AM, Oct 18, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — Toyota plans to build a $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

The plant location wasn’t announced, but the company says it eventually will employ 1,750 people.

Production would start in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.

The plant is part of $3.4 billion that Toyota plans to spend in the U.S. on automotive batteries during the next decade.

It comes amid a flurry of global announcements about shoring up production of batteries for electric vehicles. Most automakers are working to transition away from internal combustion engines to zero emission battery vehicles.

