Tractor-trailer catches fire after accident on I-75

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Berea Fire Department says to expect delays on I-75 after a semi-truck was involved in an accident and caught fire.

Berea Fire responded to northbound I-75 at the 82 mile marker for a vehicle accident at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say a semi-truck and trailer had left the roadway and went over the embankment into a lightly wooded area when the truck and trailer caught fire.

Crews are still on scene working to extinguish the fire as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Berea Fire Dept. says to expect delays in this area for at least two to three more hours. There will be lanes shut down in this area until crews clear the scene.

