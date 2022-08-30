Watch Now
Tractor-trailer overturned on Versailles Road, cause under investigation

Posted at 9:56 AM, Aug 30, 2022
VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A tractor-trailer overturned on Shannon Run and Versailles Road coming into Lexington around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

This caused a traffic backup Tuesday morning but police redirected traffic to the inbound lanes of Versailles Road.

No one was injured. LEX 18 was told a horse trailer involved but the horse wasn't hurt either.

Versailles police say the cause is still under investigation but officials think one of the vehicles involved might have ran a red light.

The semi was headed eastbound and the horse trailer was attempting to turn eastbound onto Versailles Road when it happened.

It doesn't appear any of the drivers were impaired but a wrecker is on its way to get the semi out of the road.

