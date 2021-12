LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Traffic advisory for high water in the Leestown Road area, according to Lex Traffic.

Outbound Leestown Rod at N Forbes Rd – The roadway is blocked due to high water at Lisle Industrial Ave.

Leestown Rd between Dolan Ln and Browns Mill Rd – The roadway is blocked due to high water at the railroad overpass.

