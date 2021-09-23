Watch
Traffic Alert: I-75N at Clays Ferry Bridge down to one lane

Posted at 7:16 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 07:23:02-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The northbound side of the Clays Ferry Bridge on I-75N is down to one lane until further notice due to repairs from an overnight collision.

WBNO TV reported late Wednesday night that I-75 was shut down at the 95 North Bound due to a tractor trailer rollover at the 97 North Bound. Traffic was diverted up 627 into Winchester.

