Injury collision on Man o' War near Dunbar High School

LEX 18
Posted at 7:34 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 08:41:51-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Update: The scene is now clear as of 8:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There is an injury collision on Man o' War between Beaumont Centre Lane and Ft Harrods Drive in the area of Dunbar High School.

Four vehicles were involved in the collision.

One lane is blocked in each direction.

