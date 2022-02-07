Watch
News

Actions

Traffic Alert: New Circle Road shut down between Harrodsburg and Nicholasville roads

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
traffic outer loop new circle nicholasville road.jpg
Posted at 8:28 AM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 09:06:19-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The outer loop of New Circle Road between Harrodsburg Road and Nicholasville Road is shutdown as of 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Several vehicles reportedly involved.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Harrodsburg Road. The traffic backups go all the way back to exit 5A.

There is an additional collision reported on the inner loop side. At least one lane is blocked.

Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!