Traffic Alert: Part of Man o' War shut down both directions

LEX 18
Posted at 9:16 AM, Nov 05, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Man o' War Blvd is being shutdown in both directions between Nicholasville Rd and Belleau Wood Dr until further notice due to the serious collision at the Victoria Way intersection.

Stay with LEX 18 for the latest updates.

