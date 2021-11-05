Traffic Alert: Part of Man o' War shut down both directions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Man o' War Blvd is being shutdown in both directions between Nicholasville Rd and Belleau Wood Dr until further notice due to the serious collision at the Victoria Way intersection.

UPDATE

