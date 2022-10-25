Traffic alert: Part of Russell Cave Road shut down in both directions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Russell Cave Road is closed in both directions Tuesday morning because of electric pole replacement following a vehicle crash Monday night.

The shut down is on the stretch near Park Place, not far from the New Circle Road intersection.

Officials tell us two vehicles crashed around 9 p.m. Monday. Both cars hit different utility poles, causing wires to fall in the roadway.

We are told no one was hurt.

Police have turned the scene over to KU, which has a crew working now.

It is unclear how long this shut down will last, stay with us for the latest updates.