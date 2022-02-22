Watch
Traffic Alert: Three-vehicle crash on New Circle, traffic lights out in some areas

Posted at 7:32 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 07:42:19-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three vehicles were reportedly involved in a crash Tuesday morning on the inner loop of New Circle Road at Bryan Station Road.

Some traffic lights may not be working due to a power outage in the area.

According to KU, at least 237 customers are without power Tuesday morning.

Traffic signals that are dark due to a power outage include New Circle Road at Bryan Station and New Circle at Meadow Lane. It is advised to use added caution and treat these intersections as a four-way stop.

