Traffic Alert: Three-vehicle crash on New Circle, traffic lights out in some areas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three vehicles were reportedly involved in a crash Tuesday morning on the inner loop of New Circle Road at Bryan Station Road.

Some traffic lights may not be working due to a power outage in the area.

According to KU, at least 237 customers are without power Tuesday morning.

Traffic signals that are dark due to a power outage include New Circle Road at Bryan Station and New Circle at Meadow Lane. It is advised to use added caution and treat these intersections as a four-way stop.