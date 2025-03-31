3 people confirmed dead in collision near 1100 block of East New Circle Road

UPDATE: March 31 at 1 p.m.

Battalion Chief Derek Roberts confirmed to LEX 18 that three people are dead following a collision near 1114 New Circle Road on Monday.

Roberts reported that the accident involved a U-Haul truck and a construction van. The van reportedly caught on fire and had one person in it, while the truck had two people in it.

Roberts confirmed that all three people died in the collision.

Original Story:

According to LEX 18 on the scene, traffic is backed up near the 1100 block of East New Circle Road near McDonald's due to an observed collision on Monday afternoon.

LEX 18 reported that the coroner arrived on the scene at around 1 p.m. on Monday.

Drivers should be aware of emergency personnel on the scene and take an alternative if possible.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.