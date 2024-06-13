Traffic backup on I-75 southbound near mile marker 115 due to collision involving semi

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Traffic is backed up on I-75 southbound near mile marker 115 due to a collision that happened around 7:50 a.m. involving a semi and a car.

According to Lexington police, they discovered a car that had wrecked underneath a semi trailer when they arrived on the scene.

Police say that the one occupant in the car was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was uninjured, according to police.

Interstate traffic is being diverted to the left shoulder, and the exit 115 ramp is shut down while tow trucks remove the semi along with the car.

Police say they are unsure how long it will take to clear the scene and advise drivers to take an alternate route.