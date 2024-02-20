Traffic backup on I-75 southbound near mile marker 118 due to semi crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Traffic is backed up on I-75 southbound near mile marker 118 after a semi went off the roadway around 7:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to Lexington police, the driver of the semi was initially trapped inside, but the fire department was able to get the individual out.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is unknown why the driver went off the roadway.

Officials report that one lane will be closed until noon while they work to clean up the area.