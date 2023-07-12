Traffic impacted by overturned semi on Rockwell Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police say around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, they received a call of a semi overturned on Rockwell Road at Hedger Lane.

When arriving on the scene, the semi was overturned across the road, and the driver was out of the vehicle.

The driver told police he lost control of the truck, causing it to overturn with approximately 79,000 pounds of concrete.

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries but was transported to a hospital.

The road is expected to be shut down for several hours to clean up.

Traffic will be impacted on both the Fayette and Clark County sides.