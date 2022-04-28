Traffic on Outer loop of Man O' War at Lyon Drive due to apparent accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 is on the scene of an apparent accident on the Outer loop of Man O' War Boulevard at Lyon Drive.

According to Lexington's Traffic Management Center, it's a reported motorcycle was involved.

Police say to avoid the outer loop of Man O' War starting near Dunbar High School.

Police have also shut down the outer loop of Man O War Blvd at Versailles Road to help prevent Keeneland traffic from creating longer delays.