LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Outbound Georgetown Road is shut down at Spurr Road following a four-vehicle collision near Kearney Road.

Inbound Georgetown Road is shut down at Iron Works Pike.

The coroner is on scene.

The duration of the closure is unknown at this time, but expected to be a few hours.

Injury Collision:

Georgetown Rd near Kearney Rd -

Four vehicles reportedly involved. pic.twitter.com/OiBSUT6nV3 — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) April 10, 2023

