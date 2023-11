ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office reports that a train derailed between Mullins Station and Livingston on Wednesday.

Sheriff Shannon Franklin says 12-14 railroad cars derailed in the remote area.

Police say there are no reported injuries or evacuations at this time.

The Rockcastle County Sheriff's Office, Livingston Volunteer Fire Department, EMS, and CSX are all on scene assisting.