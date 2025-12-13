Transportation crews gear up as single-digit temps, snow expected in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky transportation crews are preparing for snow and dangerous cold conditions expected tonight across central Kentucky.

District 7 personnel will report this evening to treat, plow and patrol roads across 12 counties. The district covers Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott and Woodford counties.

Temperatures are expected to drop into single digits with negative wind chills, creating hazardous travel conditions.

Crews will be working throughout the night to maintain road safety as the winter weather system moves through the region.