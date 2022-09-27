Transportation Sec. Jim Gray issues order to help speed emergency crews to Florida

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray issued an official order Tuesday to help speed emergency crews to Florida and other states in the path of Hurricane Ian.

Drivers of commercial vehicles engaged in restoring power or clearing debris in the affected areas are temporarily exempted from limits on hours of driving and having to stop at weigh stations, according to Secretary Gray's order.

The vehicles are also exempted from permit fees for overweight/over-dimensional loads. International Registration Plan requirements are waived for vehicles providing relief supplies and services.

“We in Kentucky know all too well the devastating effects severe weather can have on communities, and this order helps ensure there’s no delay in getting necessary equipment and assistance into a disaster area,” Secretary Gray said.

Secretary Gray’s official order will remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. ET Oct. 20, 2022. To ensure the safety of the traveling public, contracted drivers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in their vehicles.

View the order here.