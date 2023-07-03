Transportation Secretary Buttigieg speaks on need for infrastructure to withstand extreme weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — During his visit to Lexington, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke about the need to invest in infrastructure that can help during severe weather events.

"We're going to see more flooding, more fires, more extreme weather," Buttigieg said. "We've got to prepare for it and we have to build for it."

"We can't pretend this is not a more and more common experience," he added. "A lot of things that used to be extremely rare have become commonplace. I saw in South Bend, when I was mayor, what was supposed to be a once-in-100-year flood happened twice in two years."

And Buttigieg says situations like that are happening across the country. So, he suggests taking action by preparing ways to help recover from disasters and implementing policies to help prevent them from happening.

"Look, we can't pretend this is not happening. We've got to deal with it. We've got to invest accordingly - and at the same time, we can make sure doesn't get as bad as it could by controlling carbon pollution coming out of transportation," said Buttigieg. "That's why we're investing in better transit - low and no emission buses, EVs, like the jobs being created at the facility I saw in Glendale, Kentucky, and other opportunities to make sure America leads the EV revolution."

