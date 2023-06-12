Transy women's basketball honored at White House

WASHINGTON (LEX 18) — The Transylvania women's basketball team was honored at the nation's capital Monday for their recent success on the national stage.

The Pioneers were invited to take part in the NCAA's College Athlete Day at the White House in celebration of an undefeated season and winning the Division III national title back in April.

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted the event.

“You inspire so many across our country, people you may never meet,” Vice President Harris said. “You remind all of us of what we can achieve.”

Recent graduate Madison Kellione, who was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year and national championship Most Valuable Player, joined the vice president on stage during the event.

The team also received a special tour of Capitol Hill and visited the Lincoln Memorial, National World War II Memorial, and several Smithsonian museums during their trip.

