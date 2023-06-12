Watch Now
News

Actions

Transy women's basketball honored at White House

Untitled design - 2023-06-12T155356.562.png
Transylvania University
Untitled design - 2023-06-12T155356.562.png
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 16:14:49-04

WASHINGTON (LEX 18) — The Transylvania women's basketball team was honored at the nation's capital Monday for their recent success on the national stage.

The Pioneers were invited to take part in the NCAA's College Athlete Day at the White House in celebration of an undefeated season and winning the Division III national title back in April.

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted the event.

“You inspire so many across our country, people you may never meet,” Vice President Harris said. “You remind all of us of what we can achieve.”

Recent graduate Madison Kellione, who was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year and national championship Most Valuable Player, joined the vice president on stage during the event.

The team also received a special tour of Capitol Hill and visited the Lincoln Memorial, National World War II Memorial, and several Smithsonian museums during their trip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Live Election Results

Election Results

2:12 PM, Oct 23, 2019
LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth