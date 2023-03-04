Transylvania students hold transgender rights rally

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Today, one day after Kentucky House Bill 470 passed through the House, students, faculty, and staff came together at Transylvania University for a transgender rights rally.

One co-organizer, Ysa Leon, says, "It was super moving. I'm so thankful that Transy is such a welcoming place and that everyone feels like they can have their voice heard cause that's not the same everywhere in the city, in the state, across the country. So, it was really empowering to see so many other people like me want to share their story and want to have their voices heard."

Representatives and students shared personal stories about how this bill is impacting them and people they care about.

Students who attended today’s rally say they want to see legislators who are for this bill, step outside of their own experiences to try to understand what this means to the LGBTQ+ community. Em Spencer, another rally co-organizer, was at the Capitol yesterday.

They say, "I sat in the front row of the holding room and watched a live stream where representatives would come up and they would disrespect the existence of trans people. They would sit back down and when people were speaking, they would be on their phones, they would not look us in our eyes."

People who attended today's rally expressed fears for young people they say already battle depression and thoughts of suicide. Spencer says they want to take the love and support that was shared in this room and keep going.

Spencer says, "You gotta get out into the world and do it. It doesn't stay here in this bubble. We gotta fight for the kids in the high schools who are being targeted -- because as a college student, this doesn't impact me as much as it can impact the youth of Kentucky."

Leon says, "Trans rights are human rights. We've been here, we've always been here, and we will continue to be here despite what hate is being passed through the government. And we have so much work to do. And we have to wrap our arms around each other as trans people, as queer people, as people and stand up for each other."

These organizers say they were happy to see just how supportive their campus is and they'll continue to take action against this legislation.

These Transylvania students say they are planning a telethon next to get in touch with Kentucky legislators.